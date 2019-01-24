BOZEMAN - Health investigators confirm three cases of whooping cough connected to Bozeman High School, and they're working to identify how many people might be at risk.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department says pertussis, AKA whooping cough, poses serious risks for young children and people with weakened immune systems.
Health officials say they'll be reaching out to families if their children are identified as being part of a group known to have been exposed to pertussis.
Health officials emphasize that the most effective prevention for pertussis is vaccination.
They cite a 2007 study from the Journal of the American Medical Association that found that prior to the advent of the pertussis vaccine, 4,000 people died of whooping cough every year in the U.S. Today, an average of 27 people die annually from pertussis.
From the health department:
The disease usually starts with cold-like symptoms and maybe a mild cough. After 1 to 2 weeks, severe
coughing can begin. Unlike the common cold, pertussis can become a series of coughing fits that
continues for weeks.
In infants, the cough can be minimal or not present. Infants may have a symptom known as "apnea."
Apnea is a pause in the child’s breathing pattern. Pertussis is most dangerous for babies. A significant
number of babies under 1 year of age who get the disease require hospitalization. .
Pertussis can cause violent and rapid coughing, over and over, until the air is gone from the lungs and you
are forced to inhale with a loud "whooping" sound. This extreme coughing can cause you to throw up and
be very tired. The "whoop" is often not there and the infection is generally milder (less severe) in teens
and adults, especially those who have been vaccinated.
Early symptoms can last for 1 to 2 weeks and usually include:
Runny nose
Mild, occasional cough
Apnea – a pause in breathing (in infants)