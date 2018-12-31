A chairlift reopened at Whitefish Mountain Resort Monday, after more than 100 passengers were evacuated from the lift after mechanical issues Saturday.
Ski patrol used ropes to lower people down safely. The resort said it took about 2.5 hours to evacuate 140 passengers.
The following is a statement the resort released Saturday:
"At approximately 12:15 p.m., the East Rim/Chair 5 lift at Whitefish Mountain Resort was stopped due to an issue will the chairlift's bullwheel liner. Lift Maintenance teams responded immediately to repair the lift and get the passengers unloaded. Ski Patrol also responded immediately to communicate to passengers and get in position for a possible lift evacuation. Because the repair was not expected to be timely and for the comfort and safety of our guests we decided to evacuate the lift. There were approximately 140 passengers on the lift at the time. Ski patrol teams began the process of getting the passengers safely to the ground at approximately 1:00 p.m. We were in constant communication with the passengers and kept them informed on the issues and evacuation process. We brought hand warmers, blankets and warm drinks. At the time of the incident, temperatures were in the high teens winds were at 10 miles per hour with occasional gusts. The last passenger was evacuated at 3:37 p.m. and there were no injuries."
Billy Marcial shared the video below. He said he was in the area and heard about the evacuation so he went to check it out. He told our reporter he's beyond impressed with ski patrol and the work they do.