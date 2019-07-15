BOZEMAN- A run through one of Bozeman’s new parks with your dog could land you a fine if you’re not following the rules.
Bozeman's brand new 60-acre park is set to open Saturday, July 20.
There are a few restrictions inside the massive park, in the middle of the 60-acre park there is a nature sanctuary.
Where that sanctuary starts is a dog off-limits zone.
If you’re caught with your dog in the area you could get in trouble.
“So we will be the ones enforcing the fact that dogs are not supposed to be in the park and [if they are in the park] dogs are supposed to be on a leash in the other section of the park once it opens,” Selena Fowler Animal Control Officer said.
If you’re found in the area where dogs are not allowed you could be facing a fine that starts at $100.
With that being said there are other areas in the park where you’re allowed to have your dog on a leash those areas are labeled with a sign there is also a fenced-in dog park for off-leash adventures.
When the cones come down the public can expect sculptures made by local artists.
The Story Mill Park in Bozeman will open next weekend.
“It’s touching I think people are going to be so amazed the playground for kids is based on local architecture our native animals it’s out of this world,” Addi Jadin Parks Planner and Development Manager.
There will be a public concert and fun for the family