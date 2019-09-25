BOZEMAN, Mont. - There have been 311 mass shootings so far this year in America as of September 25. In other terms, this means the country sees around 1.2 mass shootings somewhere within its borders on any given day.
With this new American reality, law enforcement is doing its best to train civilians not to become victims.
Bozeman Police Department - which practices mass shooting drills at least once a year - and the Bozeman Police Foundation hosted a mass shooting survival training seminar in Bozeman on Tuesday night.
According to law enforcement officials, one of the most important things you can do is be prepared; even if that means simply being aware of the possibility that you could get caught in an active shooter situation.
Marek Ziegler, a community resource officer for the Bozeman Police Department, led Tuesday’s training. He reiterated throughout the seminar that the goal of training civilians is not to make people scared and paranoid; instead, it should remind them to be aware of their changing world, and to be prepared for the worst should it happen.
"Just have an idea of what to do if something bad happens,” said Ziegler. “You don't have to have a plan, but just an idea. What do you do?”
The three basic rules police teach citizens are to run, lock, and fight.
The first thing anyone confronted with an active shooter should do, if their situation allows it, is run. Find your exits (even if it’s a window that needs to be opened or broken) and train yourself to be aware of your surroundings as you walk into any new space.
If you’re absolutely unable to escape the situation, lock yourself into a safe place. That may mean locking the door to a room or barricading yourself inside. Use anything you can to barricade the door’s entrance, whether that’s heavy furniture, a belt, or a chair. Take note of if the doors opens inward or outward and act accordingly.
If all else fails, or if you’re confronted directly by the shooter, fight.
Police say most attackers don’t like to encounter resistance of any kind, whether that be someone coming at them in self-defense or a door they cannot enter.
Use anything and everything you can around you to fight a shooter off.
More than just actions, if you find yourself confronted with an active shooter, it is vital to keep the mindset of a survivor, and not of a victim. Believing you are going to survive, especially if you’re injured, can be the difference between life or death.
“Never give up. Never give up. And always keep in mind there's something you can do," Marek emphasized to the crowd.
If you have questions about how to prepare your business or coworkers for a mass shooter, or if you have any concerns or suspicions about people in your life that may be threatening to others, you can reach out to the Bozeman Police Department at (406) 582-2000 for help and advice.