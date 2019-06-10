What your student can expect from the new school

BOZEMAN- With the new school set to open in just a few short months the excitement is starting to kick in for students.
There’s been a lot of community involvement surrounding the building but images of the building really haven’t been seen just yet.
Wake Up Montana has some photos and video of the building up for you to look at.
STUDENT REACTION-
The student's feelings are mixed about the new school still, they say it’s a very nice building but they are still not quite sure what it means for their friendships.
Ella Neubauer and Annalise Pessl, both freshmen at Bozeman High School, say they're sad that they’re going to have to part ways with a lot of their friends.
“I think it might change the sports a lot because it’s splitting up a lot of the athletes that have been playing together for like their whole lives,” Neubauer said, “but I think it will be good in the end because there will be more opportunity for kids and there’s a lot of new people moving here.”
Both girls added that it feels like more kids are in the halls due to the number of people moving here but that the teachers at their high school are top notch and have made the switch from middle school to high school easy.
WHAT CAN WE SEE?-
Opportunity is something the school district planned for when building this school, making sure the opportunity was spread equally between the two buildings.
The 305,000 sq ft.² building is massive in size, as you go across the campus the building opens itself up to you.
It will feature around 72 different teaching stations or classrooms and it will hold around 1500 students
Teaching stations or classrooms can be classified as gyms, theaters, and regular classrooms.
There’s only one thing that’s different about the new school.
“The only thing that we don’t have here the swimming center,” Todd Swinehart Director of Facilities said, “talking to the students that’s not a huge loss but that was just one of the things from a budgetary standpoint was about the only thing that we had to pull off of the plans here.”
It's not clear just yet if students will be able to take a bus to the old high school for a swim class, that's something Swinehart said was still being worked out.
It will, however, feature a two-story library an entire list of CTE programs.
The CTE programs will teach your students trades like how to change the oil in the car all the up to how to build a dining room table in woodshop class.
The building has passed the 50% mark, there are about 120 construction workers working full-time to get this building open for the first day of school