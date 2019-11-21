What type of bag is allowed at MSU for Brawl of the Wild:

BOZEMAN- If you are making your way to the Brawl of the Wild here is just a refresher on the type of bag you're allowed to carry into the stadium with you.
Montana State University just like the University of Montana has a clear bag policy. You can bring one clear bag measuring no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" into Bobcat Stadium.
You're not allowed backpacks of any variety including drawstring bags, camera bags, coolers or insulated bags, fanny packs or any oversized purses.
MSU says that the bag policy is intended to maintain the safety, you can find out more about the bag policy by following this link.
In Bozeman, clear bags can be bought at the MSU bookstore.