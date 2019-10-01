What to do if your car goes into a body of water

BOZEMAN- With temperature getting colder and roads are getting slick or the Gallatin County Search and Rescue is giving some advice on what to do if your car makes it into a body of water and how you can get out alive.
After finding a car submerged in the water in early September the search and rescue dive team says there are steps you can talk if you find yourself in the same situation.
First they say remain calm and then unbuckle your seatbelt, put your seat back, help remove the seatbelt of the older kids first, than move to younger kids, roll down the driver side window, that’s when you’d make an exit.
If you can’t get your window to come down use your head rest to break the window open.
The Gallatin County Search and Rescue Dive Team says that roughly six cars are found in the water every year in the Bozeman area for a variety of reasons whether that be it’s a stolen vehicle or someone lost control and made it into the water.
The dive team is a highly trained group of volunteers who practice once a month in the area.
But, pulling a vehicle out of the water isn’t the only thing they do.
“We do a lot of evidence recovery,” Jon Ogden the Vice President of the Search and Rescue Dive Team said “we help out with criminal cases, we can go anywhere state wide… people throw things in the water and they think it’s gone forever ..will go find it if we can.”
The dive team says some of these incidents involve drugs and alcohol, they say if you’re going out on a Friday night, find a sober way home.
Ogden went on to say that he and other members of the dive team do it for the reason that they would want someone to help them if they were in the same situation.