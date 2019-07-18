BOZEMAN- The Big Sky Country State Fair is underway in Bozeman. This year, the fair is shaping up to be a perfect 10.
Tickets can be purchased here.
On Wednesday, things kicked off with the 4-H events. On July 18, a Journey tribute group will be playing.
Some of the music groups you can see over the weekend are:
- Resurrection – A Journey Tribute, Thursday 8 P.M.-10 p.m.
- The Cadillac Three, Friday 8 p.m.-10 p.m.
- Tsunami Funk, Saturday 9:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
You can find the whole line up here.
You can see Freestyle Motocross, the Barnyard Brawl and yes, the Rocky Mountain Wife Carrying Championship.
There will be free adult fair admission on Sunday, July 21, to all military personnel, first responders, and veterans with a valid id.
On the food front, there will be,
- Blue Moose BBQ
- Hawaiian Island Hut
- Jam N’ Spud
- Robs Cobs
Much more can be found here.
You can also find information about parking here.