What to consider before buying last-minute Brawl of the Wild tickets

BOZEMAN- With the Brawl of the Wild just around the corner last-minute tickets might just be hard to come by.
The Bobcat Ticket Office says not only are student tickets gone, but general admission tickets are completely sold out.
The Better Business Bureau is warning both Cat and Griz fans to be smart when buying tickets second hand.
According to the BBB, scalpers make the most when there is a sense of urgency.
So if they seem pushy to make a sale, chances are things might just be too good to be true.
The BBB says you can always look up a ticket broker on the National Association of Ticket Brokers website. Brokers listed offer a 200% purchase guarantee.
They say purchasing tickets should only be done through people who can guarantee a clear refund policy providing you safety within your transaction, and always use a credit or debit card so you have a resource if the ticket is not delivered as promised.
The best thing to use is good judgment. If prices are low and it seems too good to be true chances are it is.