What the student dollar means to Bozeman

BOZEMAN- The student dollar is an important part of the Bozeman economy.
Many business owners attribute their success to student customers.
Form coffee shops to clothing stores students move the economy in Bozeman forward.
Bobcat fest taking place this weekend is a chance to celebrate the students and what they bring to the community.
Bozeman is currently in a transitional period in between the start of tourism season and students going home.
This festival is a chance to recognize the contribution students make the local economy and send off the graduating seniors.
“Sometimes it’s hard to differentiate who are the students, who are the tourists and I think that’s a good thing,” Ellie Staley Director of the Downtown Business Association said.
Staley attributes the success of downtown and the surrounding area to bobcat students saying that downtown Bozeman can easily draw a correlation between students and local business success.
“They are in general part of our community but we can’t forget their contribution and understand it’s a big part of why we're a thriving community,’ Staley said.
The Downtown Business Association says that students help drive the economy for a significant portion of the year which they attribute to the financial success of the region.