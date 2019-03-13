What structural engineers think of MSUs gym

BOZEMAN- There have been many theories regarding the roof collapse at Montana State University, so we caught up with the structural engineer and picked his brain on the topic.
The most common assumption is that the weight of the snow was just too much on a flat roof causing it to collapse.
So we asked an engineer that exact question.
Brad Ebel, principal engineer for Building Engineers INC in Bozeman says that it snow may have played a factor but is not the sole reason.
Eble said that buildings built in the 70s specifically large buildings like gyms and arenas are notorious for issues, citing that masonry and brickwork done in the 60s and 70s among engineering circles is known for being problematic.
He said that during big earthquakes in California buildings that tend to have the most damage were built in the 60s and 70s, applying that to Bozeman he thinks that over the course of the last several years with age, weather, and earthquakes at play the building as a whole weakened thus progressing it to the point we are at now.
Essentially creating the perfect storm.
“I think these failures once they get a chance to study them they will find there is some design or construction flaw,” Eble said.
Eble also adding that the argument that because the roof is flat it was easier for it to collapse is not true.
He said the flat roof is truly not flat, flat roofs are designed with a slope.
Eble added that he cannot pinpoint the exact reason that this roof collapsed but firmly believes multiple issues with the building probably brought it to this point and the snow was just the straw that broke the camel’s back.