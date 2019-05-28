What’s the speed limit in school zones come summer?

BOZEMAN- What’s the speed limit in that school zone come summer, we have the answer.
In Bozeman, it just simply doesn’t change for the summer.
The speed limit in a school zone throughout the year is 25 mph.
Bozeman Police say it is was done this way on purpose in Bozeman to keep things consistent.
Mainly it's done to keep it safe for kids year round.
During the summer chances are high kids are playing on playground equipment or summertime events going on at the buildings.
So, to keep everyone safe the speed limit is, 25 mph, no matter what day of the week or hour it is.
“As far as the school zones, having them that way year around, there’s really no excuse whether it’s schools in or schools out,” Sergeant Travis Munter of the Bozeman Police Department said, “the different school zones are always at that reduce speed.”
Fines in a school zone range from zero to $500.
So to settle it, speed limits do not change regardless of school being in session or out for the summer in Bozeman.