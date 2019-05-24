BOZEMAN- After the roof of two gyms collapsed at Montana State University, preparations for what's next are underway.
Students at MSU were left without a gym that they paid to use for the remainder of the second half of the year when the Marga Hoseaus Fitness Center collapsed.
MSU is building two temporary structures to replace the gym.
The President of Montana State University, Waded Cruzado, addressed students via email with what the plan is moving forward.
The email to the students explains that the removal of the east gyms will be complete within the next few weeks and that the school is working to preserve the ground level of the eastern fitness center that contains the racquetball courts and climbing wall.
During the summer work will also begin on the center's pool area, it’s been closed since March.
The roof was built in a way similar way to the North and South gyms.
After an evaluation, it was determined work must also be done to that roof as well.
MSU will add bracing throughout the pool area to secure the roof.
Over the summer the school will host public design sessions on campus, the public can provide input and ideas for the rebuilding process.
You can read the full statement from President Waded Cruzado here-
Dear MSU Community,
With summer upon us, I wanted to take a moment to provide you with information on the temporary gym structures we will be providing at the Marga Hoseaus Fitness Center this fall for the use of our students, faculty, staff and alumni, as well as on the reopening of the fitness center.
First, an update on where things sit now. The removal of the east gyms will be complete within the next few weeks. The goal is to preserve for now the ground level portions of the eastern fitness center -- those containing the racquetball courts and climbing wall -- with the hope of reopening that portion of the building. A timeline for that work has yet to be determined, but we will announce that information as soon as possible.
Over the summer, work on the east wall of the fitness center will continue, converting what was once an interior wall into an exterior wall. This week, we will also begin building two temporary structures to replace the gym space we lost in March. One of these "bubble" structures will be erected atop the existing outdoor tennis courts, which will be converted into multi-purpose courts, and another built nearby to the south. These temporary structures will provide the gym space needed for our educational, athletic and recreational programming for the next few years while permanent structures are designed and built.
Work will also begin on the fitness center's pool area this summer. As you know, the fitness center building has been closed since March 7. During that time, the building was carefully evaluated, and engineering analysis determined that the roof of the pool -- which was built similarly to the roofs of the North and South gyms -- must also be repaired. This means that the pool, unfortunately, will not reopen with the rest of the fitness center. Instead, we will add bracing throughout the pool area to secure the roof while we make plans for its reconstruction.
Our purpose since the loss of the gym roofs has been to minimize the disruption to recreational life and education that these facilities provided, while ensuring the safety of our students, faculty, staff and alumni. We plan to reopen the fitness center in mid-August so it will be available when students return for fall semester and to open the temporary structures in early October.
As for the future of the fitness center, this summer and fall you can expect to see public design sessions held on campus where you can provide input and ideas for the rebuilding process, as well as the launch of a website that will provide updates on this multi-year rebuilding process. The fitness center is a heavily used part of our campus and is important to students, faculty, staff and alumni alike. I look forward to hearing from as many of you as possible as we build a bright future together.
Thank you for patience and understanding.
Sincerely,
Waded Cruzado
President, Montana State University