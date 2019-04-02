What's next for 100 year old Bozeman building

BOZEMAN- The evolving face of downtown Bozeman seems to be ever-changing with the growth in Gallatin County.
One building that has sat at the edge of Main Street for over 100-years fate currently is up in the air.
The East Main Trading Company is currently up for sale.
The antique store that sells vintage jewelry, furniture and knickknacks from years gone by has to liquidate everything inside so the owners can retire.
That means a decision about the building must also be made.
The building is not on the historical registry meaning potentially it could be demolished.
It was built in 1917 and was originally used to house oil barrels for the Shell gasoline station.
Over the years it served many purposes and with developers looking to add more real estate to downtown what's next for it is unclear.
“I’d like to see the buildings stay as it is with improvements, you could do a lot with the back,” said Jessica Boerger one of the owners “it backs right up to the park and so you could do a lot of things with it in that respect.”
Boerger believes that with the right amount of remodeling a porch could be put on the back and a cool bar could be built.
Currently, they are taking offers on the building that nothing has been formally accepted.
Once the building sells they plan on having a liquidation auction to get rid of all the antiques in the building.
Boerger says she's looking forward to retiring from the business to spend time with her son, she hopes to occasionally do holiday markets but for now, is looking forward to doing nothing.