What MSU students can do now to stay safe after campus police report suspicious person

The public safety advisory posted on Facebook reads:
On Oct. 16, 2019, at approximately 8:30 p.m., University Police received a report of a suspicious person looking into the laundry room window at Hapner Hall. The person was described as an older white male, medium height and weight, brown eyes, short brown hair, and wearing a purple shirt. University Police have increased foot patrols in the area. University Police ask that anyone with additional information contact the department at 406-994-2121. In case of an emergency or when an immediate police response is required, call 911.
University Police reminds all students to download the Safe Cats app and use the "Friend Walk" feature when walking alone at night. The Safe Cats app can also be used to call police in case of an emergency or to request a safety escort.