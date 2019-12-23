BOZEMAN-If your dog likes to spend time under the Christmas tree, the aftermath could spell disaster for your wallet.
According to Nationwide Insurance, our four-legged friend's trip to the veterinarian is as expensive as everything under the Christmas tree.
A toxicology report on your dog could run you roughly $430. A toxicology report is done if a pup is found eating Santa’s cookies.
If your dog has a little too much fun with the Christmas lights or tensile you’re looking at over $1000. Specifically, $393 to treat electric shock, and $1881 to remove tensile.
Plant poisoning, something veterinarians run into this time of year coming from poinsettias, rosemary or mistletoe. The cost of that could run you $566 to treat.
AVMA recommends keeping a very tight eye on your pet this year to avoid costly trips to the veterinarian.
AVMA says, before any holiday celebrations kick off its important reach out to your veterinarian and know their schedule, have the number of your 24-hour pet emergency on hand and know the ASPCA Poison control phone number.