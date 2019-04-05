MISSOULA - A West Yellowstone man accused of carrying several loaded firearms in violation of a restraining order appeared in federal court on Thursday.
Charles Gibson Bailey was arrested on March 25 after a local law enforcement officer reported that he was carrying several weapons in his truck, including an AR-15-style semi automatic rifle.
Earlier on the same day, surveillance video showed that Bailey sprayed an unknown liquid on the front door of his ex-girlfriend's apartment, charging papers say.
He also told arresting officers that his fingerprints are difficult to take because he handled acid without gloves.
He is court ordered to stay away from her and to not carry firearms.
After Bailey was arrested, a bomb squad, federal agents and other local law enforcement agencies investigated his truck on March 26 and closed off a city street on March 27. Court documents don't say if more weapons were found in Bailey's residence.
Bailey appeared before Magistrate Judge Jeremiah C. Lynch on Thursday, April 4.
Judge Lynch said it wouldn't be appropriate for Bailey to live in West Yellowstone if he is released before trial.
"Some of the things which occurred here are disturbing," Lynch said, referencing the court documents.
The hearing was recessed until Bailey's attorney can show that Bailey would find a different city to live in if he is released.
Bailey's attorney said the defendant most recently worked overseas but was unemployed in West Yellowstone.