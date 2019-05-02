MISSOULA - A suspect in a pipe bomb and illegal firearms case will be released from custody pending trial.
At a court hearing on May 2, a federal judge agreed to release Charles Bailey under conditions that he stay in Park County and not possess firearms. He's also required to undergo substance abuse treatment and a mental health evaluation.
Bailey was arrested in West Yellowstone in March. Court documents say two pipe bombs and several loaded guns were in his pickup, in violation of a restraining order barring him from possessing firearms.
After discovering the pipe bombs, investigators inspected Bailey's home and found a number of chemicals commonly used in homemade explosives, including potassium chloride and ammonium nitrate, according to court records.
Documents also say that Bailey kept a log of local law enforcement activity.
Bailey pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Court documents say when released, Bailey will be permitted to travel to Bozeman for court dates and counseling.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah Lynch said in an earlier hearing that Bailey should not be allowed to return to West Yellowstone.