MISSOULA - A West Yellowstone man has been indicted in federal court on charges that he made a pipe bomb, in addition to previous allegations that he carried firearms in violation of a restraining order.
Charles Gibson Bailey was arrested in March after investigators found several loaded weapons in his vehicle, court documents say.
He is barred from possessing weapons due to a restraining order. He also allegedly sprayed an unknown substance on his ex-girlfriend's front door.
Federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms closed off a city street during a search of Bailey's property.
Newly released court documents say that he now faces two additional felony counts related to the manufacture and possession of a pipe bomb.
Court records also say that Bailey owned a tactical vest and was keeping a log of local law enforcement comings and goings.
Bailey is due in court on Tuesday afternoon.
He's in custody in Missoula County. A federal judge denied the opportunity for bail, saying that Bailey is too dangerous to be released to the public before trial.