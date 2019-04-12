MISSOULA - A federal judge is denying pre-trial release for a West Yellowstone man accused of violating a restraining order by carrying an "extraordinary" number of weapons.
Charles Gibson Bailey was arrested in West Yellowstone in March after authorities reported finding several weapons in his car, including a loaded AR-15-style semi automatic rifle. Bailey is prohibited from carrying weapons by the terms of his restraining order.
Court documents say he also violated the restraining order by spraying a liquid on the front door of his ex-girlfriend's apartment.
A federal judge denied pre-trial release for Bailey this week, noting that Bailey possessed a "tactical vest and a police scanner, and he was observed engaging in suspicious conduct in the community, including logging law enforcement activities based on what he heard on the police scanner."
Bailey will remain in custody pending his federal trial.