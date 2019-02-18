Weather Delays Construction on New Pedestrian Bridge

Construction for the new pedestrian bridge by West Broadway is being delayed due to the cold weather in Missoula.
"It's just too cold for our [construction] guys right now. We’d start today, but it's probably more like middle of this week, or next week," Project Manager Mike Murphy said.
According to the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, which is managing the project, the bridge will improve access to the city-owned conservation lands known as West Broadway island. The bridge will span the irrigation ditch that separates the island from the riverbank. The project is aimed to extend the Riverfront trail between the bridge on California Street and the train bridge near May street.
The project includes a new pedestrian bridge to the island, with added improvements to the utility bridge on the south end of Burton Street. A small paved parking area will also be added.
The bridge is being built behind Imagine Nation brewery, and co-founder Robert Rivers is excited for the new path.
"I feel really lucky to live in a town like Missoula where we have the Missoula redevelopment agency that is actually taking tax increment money and reinvesting back into the city to make this the place that everyone wants to live in," Rivers said.
He's been waiting years for the city to add the bridge behind his business.
"Around the brewery is one of the only places in town where the bike place isn't connected," Rivers said. "I think that [the city has] been able to identify that gap, and they're gonna build this brand new path on the island, in the middle of the river. I think it will help bring more traffic and it will help people feel safer."
The project aims to enhance the recreational value of the island. Rivers thinks the new path will add more pedestrian traffic near his brewery.
"I think the less people use cars and the more people use their bikes, it’s been demonstrated in urban areas that it adds a great positive vibe to the town," Rivers said. "It’ll be great to see more people riding their bikes down along the river past the brewery, and [for us] to be able to service those patrons."
The project will cost half a million of tax increment funding. The Hellgate Valley Irrigation company is also contributing $10,000 to repair the irrigation canal, better protecting the area from floods.
All things considered, Rivers thinks the project is great for Missoula's growth.
"I would say it's a win for businesses, its a win for access to the river. It’s a win for Missoula," Rivers said.