MISSOULA - More snow and ice is on the way.
The National Weather Service says to expect slick roads on Wednesday morning as several inches of snowfall are predicted for several areas in Montana.
"Another round is expected tonight through Wednesday. The mountains are going to get rocked with snow! Travel along the I-90 and Highway 200 corridors will become difficult by early Wednesday morning, so plan accordingly.
We're expecting up to a foot of snow in the mountains and several inches in the valleys."
Check up-to-date road reports by clicking here for the MDT travel planner.
Stay tuned to the latest weather alerts with our own Meghan Bourassa, every night on ABC at 5:30, FOX at 9 and ABC at 10.