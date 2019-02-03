Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST MONDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...GALLATIN, BEAVERHEAD AND MADISON. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 PM MST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&