Our Weather Authority team has issued a Weather Authority Alert through Monday as the majority of Western Montana will see snow, cold wind chills and hazardous conditions on the roadways.
Missoula:
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow and blizzard conditions in the Missoula Valley. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph in Missoula, especially near Hellgate Canyon,downtown Missoula, and the Rattlesnake Valley. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in the Missoula and Bitteroot Valleys. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph in the Bitterroot Valley.
*WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 2 PM MST Monday. For the Blizzard Warning, until 9 PM MST this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Difficult travel conditions will continue. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Kalispell:
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Dangerous wind chills and winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM MST Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Butte:
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Dangerous will chills and winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM MST Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minute.
Bozeman:
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Snow expected to persist into Monday afternoon along the Idaho and Wyoming borders. Additional snowfall accumulations through 11pm Sunday of 2 to 4 inches at most lower elevations, with up to 10 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Beaverhead, Madison and Gallatin.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 PM MST this evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 6 PM MST Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.