Our Weather Authority team has issued a Weather Authority Alert as the majority of Western Montana will see snow, cold wind chills and hazardous weather conditions.
BOZEMAN:
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chill occurring. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero possible.
* WHERE...Meagher.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM MST Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chill could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BUTTE/MISSOULA:
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow will be possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches possible and blowing snow will create potentially hazardous travel conditions. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Dangerous wind chills possible Friday night through Saturday.
* WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, MacDonald Pass, Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth.
* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
KALISPELL:
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow expected tonight. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches expected tonight through Friday afternoon. Blowing snow, potentially damaging winds, dangerous wind chills possible Friday evening through Saturday. Travel conditions will become potentially hazardous Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.