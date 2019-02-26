Cold wind chills, blowing snow and drifting snow mean travel will remain difficult through Tuesday.
Bozeman:
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow occurring. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph over mountain passes near the Idaho border.
* WHERE...Gallatin, Beaverhead and Madison.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility over mountain passes. Cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Butte:
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 13 inches.
* WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Missoula:
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 11 inches.
* INTENSITY...Snow rates up to 1 inch per hour by this afternoon.
* WHERE...Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Kalispell:
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches.
* WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.