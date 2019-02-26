Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER. ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 26 2019 AT 04:51 AM AVALANCHE WARNING THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER IS ISSUING A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING FOR THE SOUTHERN GALLATIN AND SOUTHERN MADISON RANGES, THE LIONHEAD AREA NEAR WEST YELLOWSTONE, THE CENTENNIAL RANGE, AND THE MOUNTAINS AROUND COOKE CITY. HEAVY SNOWFALL AND STRONG WIND ARE CREATING VERY DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS. NATURAL AND HUMAN TRIGGERED AVALANCHES ARE LIKELY. AVALANCHE TERRAIN AND AVALANCHE RUNOUT ZONES SHOULD BE AVOIDED. THE AVALANCHE DANGER IS RATED HIGH ON ALL SLOPES. CONTACT THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER FOR MORE DETAILED INFORMATION. WEBSITE: WWW.MTAVALANCHE.COM AVALANCHE HOTLINE: 406-587-6981 THIS WARNING WILL EXPIRE OR BE UPDATED BY 6:00 A.M. ON FEBRUARY 27, 2019.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH OVER MOUNTAIN PASSES NEAR THE IDAHO BORDER. * WHERE...GALLATIN, BEAVERHEAD AND MADISON. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY OVER MOUNTAIN PASSES. COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 20 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... NORTH CENTRAL GALLATIN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 700 PM MST THURSDAY. * AT 702 AM MST, GAUGE REPORTS INDICATED MINOR FLOODING ALONG THE GALLATIN RIVER AT LOGAN. MINOR FLOOD STAGE IS 9.0 FEET AND MINOR FLOODING IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... LOGAN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.