Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILL OCCURRING. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35 BELOW ZERO POSSIBLE. * WHERE...MEAGHER. * WHEN...UNTIL 2 PM MST SUNDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILL COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL COMBINE TO CREATE LOW WIND CHILLS. FROSTBITE AND HYPOTHERMIA CAN OCCUR IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. MAKE SURE YOU WEAR A HAT AND GLOVES. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&