A WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT remains in place for Western Montana as heavy snow is expected for many areas through Friday.
Snow is expected to return Thursday afternoon which will make already poor road conditions worse. Visibility may also be an issue.
Beaverhead-Madison-Gallatin:
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM MST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches over the southern passes expected, with up to 3 inches at lower elevations. Blowing snow expected, with winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Winter Weather Advisory for northern portions of Beaverhead, Madison and Gallatin Counties. Winter Storm Warning for southern portions of the counties, including Monida, Raynolds, and Targhee passes, and the West Yellowstone area.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 2 PM MST Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Central and Southern Lewis and Clark-Jefferson-Broadwater:
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches at lower elevations expected, with 3-6 inches possible over mountain passes.
* WHERE...Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson and Broadwater.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 2 PM MST Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be difficult. Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility.
Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys:
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Pockets of light freezing rain are also possible, leading to ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to noon MST Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions.