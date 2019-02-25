Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... BOZEMAN YELLOWSTONE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /BZN/ THE FOLLOWING WEATHER HAZARDS ARE EXPECTED: SNOW WITH VISIBILITY OF 1/2 MILE OR LESS AT TIMES. UNTIL 1200 AM MST TUESDAY. VISIBILITY MAY FALL TO OR BELOW 1/2 MILE FOR BRIEF PERIODS IN HEAVIER SNOW AT TIMES TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT. LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER. ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 25 2019 AT 05:08 AM AVALANCHE WARNING THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER IS ISSUING A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING FOR THE LIONHEAD AREA NEAR WEST YELLOWSTONE AND THE CENTENNIAL RANGE. HEAVY SNOWFALL AND STRONG WIND ARE CREATING VERY DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS. NATURAL AND HUMAN TRIGGERED AVALANCHES ARE LIKELY. AVALANCHE TERRAIN AND AVALANCHE RUNOUT ZONES SHOULD BE AVOIDED. THE AVALANCHE DANGER IS RATED HIGH ON ALL SLOPES. CONTACT THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER FOR MORE DETAILED INFORMATION. WEBSITE: WWW.MTAVALANCHE.COM AVALANCHE HOTLINE: 406-587-6981 THIS WARNING WILL EXPIRE OR BE UPDATED BY 6:00 A.M. ON FEBRUARY 26, 2019.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES WITH UP TO ONE FOOT OF ADDITIONAL SNOW IN THE MOUNTAINS, INCLUDING THE WEST YELLOWSTONE AREA. LESSER SNOW ACCUMULATION IN VALLEYS FROM DILLON AND ENNIS SOUTH WHERE 1 TO 3 INCHES OF ADDITIONAL SNOWFALL ARE EXPECTED. * WHERE...GALLATIN, BEAVERHEAD AND MADISON. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY OVER THE MOUNTAINS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A STATEWIDE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR WAYNE MANY GUNS, A 22 YEAR OLD AMERICAN INDIAN MALE, 6 FOOT 2 INCHES TALL, 140 POUNDS, BROWN HAIR, BROWN EYES, LAST SEEN WEARING A GREEN SWEATER AND BLUE JEANS. WAYNE WAS LAST SEEN ON FEBRUARY 21ST, AND HE MAY BE ATTEMPTING TO TRAVEL FROM BROWNING TO LAME DEER. HE HAS NO VEHICLE AND HIS JUDGMENT MAY BE IMPAIRED, HE COULD POSSIBLY BE EXPOSED TO HARSH WINTER CONDITIONS. ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT BLACKFEET TRIBAL POLICE AT 406 338 4000. THANK YOU.