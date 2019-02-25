Western Montana is under a WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT as winter weather will make travel difficult to impossible in the coming days.
Bozeman:
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with up to one foot of additional snow in the mountains, including the West Yellowstone area. Lesser snow accumulation in valleys from Dillon and Ennis south where 1 to 3 inches of additional snowfall are expected.
* WHERE...Gallatin, Beaverhead and Madison.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility over the mountains.
Butte:
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 12 to 16 inches.
* WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Missoula:
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Heavy snow and strong winds likely. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour likely. For the Bitterroot valley: additional snow accumulations of 11 to 15 inches. For the Missoula valley: total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches expected.
* WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from Noon to 9 PM MST this evening. For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* WINDS...Blowing and drifting snow will be significant in Missoula valley. Gusty easterly winds to 35 mph will occur at times through Hellgate Canyon and East Missoula. Bitterroot valley winds will be out of the north, with gusts of 15 to 20 mph.
* WIND CHILLS...Bitterly cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Kalispell:
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.