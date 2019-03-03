Bitterly cold wind chills will impact Western Montana through the first part of the week. 

West Glacier Region-Flathead/Mission Valleys- Butte/Blackfoot Region-Potomac/Seeley Lake Region:

...EXTREME COLD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Extreme Cold Warning, which is in effect from 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Monday.

* TEMPERATURES...15 to 30 below zero, with local areas down to 40 below zero.

* TIMING...Late this evening through mid morning Monday.

* IMPACTS...Local power outages and broken pipes are possible due to the extreme cold.

Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys:

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low 25 below zero expected.

* WHERE...Missoula Valley.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Beaverhead-Central and Southern Lewis and Clark-Madison-Jefferson- Broadwater-Meagher-Gallatin:

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero occurring.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Montana.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

