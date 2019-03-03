Bitterly cold wind chills will impact Western Montana through the first part of the week.
West Glacier Region-Flathead/Mission Valleys- Butte/Blackfoot Region-Potomac/Seeley Lake Region:
...EXTREME COLD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Extreme Cold Warning, which is in effect from 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Monday.
* TEMPERATURES...15 to 30 below zero, with local areas down to 40 below zero.
* TIMING...Late this evening through mid morning Monday.
* IMPACTS...Local power outages and broken pipes are possible due to the extreme cold.
Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys:
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low 25 below zero expected.
* WHERE...Missoula Valley.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Beaverhead-Central and Southern Lewis and Clark-Madison-Jefferson- Broadwater-Meagher-Gallatin:
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero occurring.
* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Montana.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.