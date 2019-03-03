Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD WARNING FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... NORTH CENTRAL GALLATIN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 545 PM MST MONDAY. * GALLATIN COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT IS REPORTING THAT AN ICE JAM CONTINUES ON THE GALLATIN RIVER NEAR THE TOWN OF LOGAN. WATER IS BACKING UP ONTO LOGAN TRIDENT ROAD NORTHEAST OF THE BRIDGE. REMAIN VIGILANT, AS ADDITIONAL WATER RISES FROM THIS ICE JAM COULD OCCUR RAPIDLY WITH LITTLE WARNING. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... LOGAN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS OCCURRING. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35 BELOW ZERO OCCURRING. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL COMBINE TO CREATE LOW WIND CHILLS. FROSTBITE AND HYPOTHERMIA CAN OCCUR IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. MAKE SURE YOU WEAR A HAT AND GLOVES. &&