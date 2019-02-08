Western Montana remains in a Weather Authority Alert as dangerous wind chills and winter weather will continue to impact the area through the weekend.
BOZEMAN:
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. The very cold wind chills will develop in the valleys tonight.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM MST Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BUTTE:
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow, blowing and drifting snow, and dangerous wind chills are expected. Hazardous driving conditions are expected this afternoon through Saturday. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph, especially along Highway 200, and over MacDonald Pass. Total snowfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected.
* WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 PM MST Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
KALISPELL:
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. Blowing and drifting of snow, damaging wind gusts, and dangerous wind chills are anticipated this afternoon through Saturday. Hazardous travel conditions are expected this evening through Saturday afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon to 2 PM MST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 2 PM MST this afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
MISSOULA:
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Light snow becoming blowing and drifting snow, with dangerous wind chills expected tonight through Saturday. Hazardous driving conditions will be briefly possible due to significantly reduced visibility from blowing snow. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches expected. Winds gusting 35 to 40 mph tonight into Saturday morning for the Missoula Valley with gust up to 25 mph in the Bitterroot Valley.
* WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM MST Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.