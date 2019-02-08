Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS OCCURRING. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35 BELOW ZERO. THE VERY COLD WIND CHILLS WILL DEVELOP IN THE VALLEYS TONIGHT. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 2 PM MST SUNDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&