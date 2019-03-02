Bitterly cold wind chills, blowing snow and drifting snow and flooding are impacting travel in Western Montana.
Road conditions will not be improving any time soon.
Flathead/Mission Valleys
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero expected.
* WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
West Glacier Region-Potomac/Seeley Lake Region
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 to 40 below zero expected, down to 50 below zero in the higher terrain.
* WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, Polebridge, Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero expected. Snow showers in the southern Bitterroot Valley could produce up to 1 inch of additional snowfall.
* WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM MST Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Butte/Blackfoot Region
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as cold as 40 to 50 below zero, especially tonight into early Sunday morning. Drifting snow will continue, especially tonight. Snow showers will produce up to 1 inch of additional snowfall.
* WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. Drifting snow on roadways may make travel difficult in local areas.