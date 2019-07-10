BOZEMAN, Mont. - A water main break at Third and Babcock could leave the area without water for several hours.
Crews are on scene working to stop the main break, after it started early Wednesday in Bozeman.
Water was pouring onto Main Street.
A part of the Third and Main Street intersection was closed to traffic.
Bozeman Water tweeted, "W Babcock 4th to Grand will be closed till 5 p.m. today due to a main break at 3rd and Babcock."
There is currently no estimated time as to when this will be resolved.