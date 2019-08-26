Wasteful water users could see a higher bill in Bozeman on the next statement

BOZEMAN- The price of a cup of coffee that’s the difference you could see in your water bill if you live in Bozeman.
It depends on what size your yard is, this doesn’t necessarily affect what you use inside but what you use outside.
This is all being done with the hope that increased fees might deter wasteful water use.
The City of Bozeman has your utility bills on a tier system, the goal is not to be in the fourth tier, average use would be in the second tier.
“So on the new water bill if you have a larger lot and you intend to water more you’ll see an increase in the bill,” Kristin Donald the City Finance Director said “if you’re a more efficient user with a smaller lot you could see a decrease in your bill even with that drought reserve rate.”
The new fee increase is being implemented to help conserve that water, but some residents are saying it won’t be hard to adjust.
“I pay attention to the city people when they say don’t water every, [we used to water every] other day or every other week we used to do that when there was a drought,” Susan Broadaway a Bozeman resident said, “It’s part of living in a dry climate.”
The city estimates that throughout the year smart water users could see roughly a $10 savings which are a few trips to get a cup of coffee.
For residents like Broadaway who are already water-smart the feeling isn't that there will be a big discount, but a more even distribution of payment to the city.
“People who complain because they have to pay extra to garden or do their [watering] flowers or have a beautiful yard and they don’t want to pay extra,” Broadaway said “ it’s my opinion if you have a hobby like that you have to pay a little extra for it, the rest of us shouldn’t subsidize you pay for your own hobby.”
The area though that will be seeing the largest increase is the City of Bozeman itself their bill will go up by 20%.
With the area so dependent on water from reserves the city is hoping that during times of drought this will encourage wise water use.
“We also adopted drought rates, if there’s a stage one, two, three, four declared will be able to put those rates in place,” Donald said.
Now you can expect to see these changes in the next bill that you receive, the city says the new portal Dropcountr actually will tell you what tier you’re in and how you can make adjustments.
You can read the full report form the city here.