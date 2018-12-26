A Washington state woman was injured on Wednesday after her snowmobile collided with another snowmobile northwest of West Yellowstone.
A press release from the Gallatin Co. Sheriff's Office states:
This afternoon at 3:37 p.m., West Yellowstone PD Dispatch received a call from a woman reporting that her daughter had been involved in a snowmobile crash. The injured snowmobiler, a 21-year-old from Gig Harbor Washington, had sustained injuries to her ribs, back, and neck when her snowmobile collided with another snowmobile at an intersection and she was ejected over the front of the snowmobile.
Rescuers from Gallatin County Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks, and Hebgen Basin Fire Department responded. They located the injured woman approximately 10 miles northwest of West Yellowstone using the GPS coordinates retrieved from the 911 call. She was quickly packaged onto a rescue sled and transported a short distance to a waiting Hebgen Basin Fire Department Ambulance. She was transported to the Big Sky Medical Center.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin would like to remind people enjoying the backcountry to ride within their abilities and understand the capabilities of their individual machine. When approaching intersections or blind corners snowmobilers should slow down appropriately to allow for the maneuverability necessary to avoid a potential collision.