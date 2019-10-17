Warriors & Wine event this weekend to support fight against cancer in Bozeman
Courtesy of Warriors & Wine

BOZEMAN- Channel your inner warrior for Bozeman’s largest yoga class this weekend.

All ages and abilities can enjoy a yoga class at the mall followed by light brunch treats and mimosas.

Kids of all ages, along with their families, can enjoy a special children's yoga program.

All proceeds from the event benefit local Cancer Support Community and the Mammogram Project at Advanced Medical Imaging and Bozeman Health Cancer Center

Registration is $10 and includes a yoga towel and wine glass.

The yoga class will begin at 9:00 am in the JoAnn Court with brunch and mimosas to follow in the Macy's Court.

You can register here.

