Warriors and Quiet Waters in Bozeman named new facility after Staff Sergeant Travis Atkins

BOZEMAN- Medal of Honor recipient Staff Sergeant Travis Atkins of Bozeman gave the ultimate sacrifice and a local nonprofit here in Bozeman is memorializing him forever.
President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously to Bozeman native.
The Warriors and Quiet Waters Foundation helps to make a change in the lives of combat veterans through outdoor therapy and now are permanently working to remember Atkins.
The community in Bozeman has rallied around the Atkins family in support of their son and the sacrifice he made for our country.
Monday evening, Warriors and Quiet Waters named their new facility the Staff Sergeant Travis Atkins Caretaker House.
The caretaker house is now officially named the:
Staff Sgt. Travis Atkins, U.S. Army
CARETAKER HOME
Generously Made Possible by the Yellowstone Club
His parents were on hand, his father has been a volunteer with the organization in honor of his son for many years.
This house allows Warriors and Quiet Waters to provide an onsite presence to address the immediate needs of participants and keep a watchful eye over the property when it is not being used.
As the off-season programming expands with coaching and ice fishing, it allows Warriors and Quiet Waters to utilize the property year-round.
Support for the building and construction was donated by community members and all done to help veterans not only here in Montana but across the entire country come to Montana to receive therapy.
Each year they put 124 veterans through their program at no cost.
Warriors and Quiet Waters gives therapeutic fly-fishing trip to help veterans find peace.