Warriors and Quiet Waters, hosting a pint night fundraiser in Bozeman to support combat veterans with PTSD this Veterans Day

BOZEMAN- A fundraiser slated for Monday night is helping provide outdoor therapy experiences to combat veterans with PTSD and other traumatic health issues.
Here in Bozeman, Warriors and Quiet Waters gives therapeutic fly-fishing trip to help veterans find peace.
Warriors and Quiet Waters will be hosting a pint night Monday, November 11 from 4-8 p.m at MAP Brewing Co., 50 cents from every pint sold will go to support Warriors and Quiet Waters.
The Warriors and Quiet Waters Foundation helps to make a change in the lives of combat veterans through outdoor therapy.
Each year they put 124 veterans through their program at no cost.
Proceeds help bring combat veterans to Montana for outdoor therapy.
