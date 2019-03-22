BOZEMAN- Flood season is on the horizon.
With spring finally arriving Gallatin County is preparing for flood season, so we've come up with a list of things that you can do to be prepared.
Currently, the National Weather Service says were actually on track to have a mild flood season.
We don't have as much water in the mountains as we typically do.
The warm weather is good and allows for current snow to condense over a longer period of time.
Gallatin County says being proactive is the best way to prevent damage in case of flooding.
Flood Insurance numbers-
- Gallatin County (406) 582-3130
- City of Bozeman (406) 582-2280
- Town of Three Forks (406) 285-3431
- City of Belgrade (406) 388-3760
You can purchase sandbags from local retailers -
- Bozeman Brick and Tile on Jackrabbit Lane
If you are a business that sells sandbag email Bradley.warren@abcfoxtmontana.com so we can add your name to the list.
What to do if a flood hits-
- Do not walk through flowing water
- Do not drive through a flooded area
- Stay away from power lines and electrical wires
- Turn off your electricity when you return home
- Watch for animals, especially snakes
Who to call after the waters hit-
- Dayspring Restoration of Bozeman
How to build a sandbag wall-
- United States Army Corps of Engineers has information here
Gallatin County says once flooding occurs its too late to prepare.
More information is available on the Gallatin County emergency management website.