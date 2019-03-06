New Bozeman High School needs colors and mascot

BOZEMAN - School officials are inviting the community to weigh in on a name for Bozeman's second high school with an online poll that will run through March 20.

The Bozeman School District is taking votes on the top 5 candidates on its website.

The school board had initially chosen Bozeman Westslope High, but is back at the drawing board after pushback from the community.

The options are:

Gallatin High School

Spanish Peaks High School

Storm Castle High School

West High School

Westslope High School

The deadline to vote is 5 PM on Wednesday, March 20. Click here for the poll.

