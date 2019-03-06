BOZEMAN - School officials are inviting the community to weigh in on a name for Bozeman's second high school with an online poll that will run through March 20.
The Bozeman School District is taking votes on the top 5 candidates on its website.
The school board had initially chosen Bozeman Westslope High, but is back at the drawing board after pushback from the community.
The options are:
Gallatin High School
Spanish Peaks High School
Storm Castle High School
West High School
Westslope High School
The deadline to vote is 5 PM on Wednesday, March 20. Click here for the poll.