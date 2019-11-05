Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... BOZEMAN YELLOWSTONE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /BZN/ THE FOLLOWING WEATHER HAZARDS ARE EXPECTED: THE ONSET OF FREEZING RAIN. PERIODS OF FREEZING DRIZZLE WILL BE POSSIBLE THROUGH MID- TO LATE MORNING, WHICH MAY CAUSING ICING ISSUES ON ANY EXPOSED SURFACES. AT THIS POINT, CONFIDENCE IS LOW IN HOW IMPACTFUL THE FREEZING DRIZZLE MAY BE. UNTIL 645 AM MST. LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113

...SNOW AND AREAS OF FREEZING RAIN TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. * WHERE...CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK, JEFFERSON, BROADWATER, MEAGHER AND GALLATIN COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOW, AREAS OF FREEZING RAIN, AND FALLING TEMPERATURES COULD LEAD TO PARTICULARLY ICY ROAD SURFACES AND HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. && MOLDAN