According to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton, 55-year-old Edward Chevallier has been suspended from the Canyon Creek Volunteer Fire Department after allegedly falsely evacuating and then groping two teen girls.
The incident happened during evacuation efforts for the Horsefly Fire, burning northwest of Helena.
Chevallier is now charged with two misdemeanor counts of sexual assault and two counts of unlawful transactions with children.
The Independent Record reports that the alleged victims are two teen girls.