Over-the-air antenna viewers of ABC Montana, FOX Montana and SWX may be experiencing a loss of signal throughout the weekend in the Butte, Three Forks and Bozeman areas.
As crews complete FCC-required maintenance work, the signal for Butte and Bozeman may be affected through the weekend.
Our engineers are making it a priority to stop the work and have the signal broadcasting at full strength during the Sept. 28 Bobcats game broadcast from about 1-4 PM.
KWYB also recently moved transmitters to a new location in the Gallatin Valley near Four Corners, so Bozeman-area viewers should adjust their antennas in that direction.
If you've adjusted your antenna and are still having trouble receiving TV signals, our engineers recommend installing an amplified roof antenna such as this one.