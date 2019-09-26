Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON ABOVE 6000 FEET... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE ABOVE 6000 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF MOSTLY 8 TO 18 INCHES POSSIBLE, BUT EVEN HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE IN THE MOUNTAINS. LESSER AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 6 INCHES POSSIBLE BELOW 6000 FEET. NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS COULD GUST BETWEEN 25 AND 35 MPH AT TIMES. COLD WIND CHILL TEMPERATURES OF 10 TO 20 DEGREES ABOVE ZERO ARE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...ELEVATIONS ABOVE 6000 FEET IN BEAVERHEAD, MADISON AND GALLATIN COUNTIES. THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE THE CITIES OF BOZEMAN, ENNIS, AND DILLON. * WHEN...FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY OVER MOUNTAIN PASSES. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY AT TIMES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THIS HAS THE POTENTIAL TO BE A SIGNIFICANT EARLY-SEASON SNOW EVENT FOR THE MOUNTAINS. NOW IS THE TIME TO PREPARE FOR THE WINTER-LIKE WEATHER! * CONFIDENCE...MODERATE CONFIDENCE IN ACCUMULATIONS, WINDS, ASSOCIATED IMPACTS, AND TIMING OF ONSET AND END OF THIS WINTER STORM EVENT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&