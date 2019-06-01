Victim of March road rage incident returns home

After being shot multiple times in March, a Bitterroot Valley resident is returning home from getting treatment out of state.
It's a homecoming Western Montana was wishing for. After more than two months, a victim of a March road rage incident, that left one man dead and a Montana Highway Patrol trooper severely injured, is home tonight.
Casey Blanchard arrived home to Stevensville a little before 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening, where him and his family were escorted by Montana Highway Patrol Troopers through town.
Casey has been getting treatment at the University of Utah hospital in Salt Lake City.
On March 14, Casey was shot eight times, and underwent 10 surgeries. He is now living his life as a paraplegic.
The shooting incident left Shelley Hays dead. Casey's mother, Julie Blanchard, was also shot and injured that night.
According to Stevensville Mayor Brandon Dewey, MHP Trooper Wade Palmer, who was shot three times that night, and Casey met up today. Dewey says it's a relief to have them both home.
"My understanding is that they live within a block of each other in Stevensville. Both them and their families have been through a pretty traumatic experience and I think that they hopefully find some comfort in each other stories, and having that in common," Dewey said.
In the days ahead, Casey will begin home-based therapy. His homecoming comes a little more than a week after MHP Trooper Palmer returned to a hero's welcome. He also continues to recover.