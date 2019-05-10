GREAT FALLS - It's mental health awareness month... And to celebrate, the US Department of Veterans Affairs launched a nationwide campaign called 'The Moment When.'
The effort focuses on veterans' personal experiences with treatment and recovery for mental health. Through online sites like Make The Connection, it aims to spread the word on available mental health resources, while encouraging veterans, their families and friends to start a conversation on the topic.
According to a local retired veteran, people hesitated more in seeking help for mental health in the 1990s due to how much stigma surrounded it at the time. He says sharing stories of recovery can humanize veterans, and help them relate to one another.
"It would encourage somebody who has PTSD or a similar condition to have somebody else to talk to,” said Richard Lopes, the upcoming post commander at Veterans of Foreign Wars at Great Falls. “Like, 'Hey, you were in my shoes. You got help. You were a better person for it. You know maybe i should try that.'"
That's not to say people don't struggle in seeking aid today. A 2018 study from the National Center for Biotechnology Information found that veterans can face barriers when it comes to getting help, such as money problems and trouble trying to find the care they need.
Additionally, less than 50 percent of returning veterans in need get any mental health treatment, according to Mental Health First Aid.
But while a different NCBI study from 2015 show that online health campaigns don't necessarily change people's attitudes, they do increase their willingness to learn more.