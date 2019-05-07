BOZEMAN - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seeking information on who caused $1,500 of damage to an entrance at Blacktail Wildlife Management Area.
An FWP release says sometime between May 3 - 6, someone drove a vehicle into the main entrance gate, bending it and breaking the lock box. They also tipped over an entrance sign.
Blacktail is southeast of Dillon and opens from May 15 to Nov. 30 for camping, hiking, hunting and fishing.
You can provide anonymous tips in the case by calling 1-800-TIP-MONT (847-6668), or call Dillon warden Kerry Wahl at 406-490-0956.