Valentine's Day trip to Paris from Bozeman

BOZEMAN- The Valentine's Day gift to end all Valentine's Day gifts.
A tiny chocolate shop in Bozeman with deep roots to France wants to help you get that special someone a trip of a lifetime.
The owners of La Châtelaine Chocolat Co. both who have lived in France, Wlady Grochowski born and raised and Shannon Hughes Grochowski who moved after a short TV-News career at KULR-8 NBCin Billings both have a love for fine French chocolate making.
The husband-and-wife duo even named chocolatiers of the year in 2013 lead a trip to France every year to teach people how to make chocolate.
The trip a true Valentine's Day gift of a lifetime.
“I mean chocolate, good bread, good wine beautiful views, and wonderful people there’s really no better trip in my mind the that,” Brittany Peters who went on the trip last year said.
On the trip, you learn how to make chocolate from scratch and get to take home your own special unique box.
But the memory of learning to make chocolate in a quiet medieval French town is an experience that Peter says she'll never forget.
The unique trip Peters said was so special for the reason that she truly felt like for a week of her life she lived in France, learning to cook pastries and having dinner is in 14th-century houses put a spin on the trip for her truly make it feel different.
Peters went on to say that they were the only people in the village who spoke English, truly making herself feel submerged in French culture.
“Giving someone this gift for valentine’s day would truly be the best valentine's day gift you could ever give it would be the best gift you could ever give,” Peters said.
As Peters put it, good food and good chocolate make for a home run of the Valentine's Day gift.
More information on how you can book the trip is available here.