BOZEMAN - Gallatin County Search and Rescue crews were called to help a Utah woman, after she crashed her snowmobile into a tree southwest of West Yellowstone on Friday.
According to a Facebook post from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, the 56-year-old woman sustained back and abdominal injuries as a result of the crash around 12:00 PM.
One member of her snowmobile group traveled to get cell phone service to call 911.
Emergency responders reached the scene on snowmobiles with a specialized snow ambulance.
The woman was transported to an ambulance from the Hebgen Basin Fire Department in West Yellowstone, before she was taken to a hospital in Rexburg, Idaho.