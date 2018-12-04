The United States Postal Service is suspending regular mail delivery Wednesday, observing the National Day of Mourning for late President George H.W. Bush.
All post offices will be closing as the U.S. reflects on the life and legacy of the 41st president before his burial on Thursday.
The postal service says some packages will still be delivered.
George H.W. Bush died Friday at the age of 94.
Fox News reports that the mail has stopped at least seven times to honor late presidents, including "John F. Kennedy in November 1963, Dwight D. Eisenhower in March 1969, Harry S. Truman in December 1972, Lyndon B. Johnson in January 1973, Richard Nixon in April 1994, Ronald Reagan in June 2004 and Gerald Ford in 2007."