BOZEMAN - A new report from the Center for Disease Control says the U.S. is facing the second-highest level of measles cases since the virus was eradicated in 2000.
While the outbreak hasn’t hit Montana yet, health officials say that doesn’t mean it’s immune. They add that there’s currently no need to panic, but Montanans need to be prepared for the possibility of measles making its way to the Big Sky State.
In the years before the measles vaccine was created, nearly every child in the United States got the disease before they reached the age of 15.
“Measles is a pretty serious disease,” says Gallatin County Health Officer Matt Kelley, adding that the it's so contagious, even being in the same room hours after an infected person can be enough for the disease to spread. “A significant number of people who get measles will wind up in the hospital. A small number of people who get measles - about one in a thousand, two in a thousand, they say - can die from it."
Since the vaccine was made available to the public, cases started steadily declining. The disease was finally declared eradicated 19 years ago.
Kelley calls vaccines “a miraculous public health intervention.” They can be credited with saving hundreds of thousands of lives.
But already this year, 550 cases have been reported nationwide, prompting concern from health officials.
In the nine years Kelley has served as a health officer in the Gallatin Valley, there hasn’t been a single case of the measles. The state has a similar – if not identical – track record with the disease. A mumps outbreak occurred in Bozeman in February. But Kelley says that doesn’t mean Montanans can disregard their vaccines.
“There’s no reason that we’re immune to it other than just, we’ve been pretty lucky so far,” he says. “And our immunization rates are fairly high.”
The measles vaccine is part of a three-in-one shot to prevent measles, mumps, and rubella.
With so much false information flying around, health officials want to be clear: there are very few negative side effects related to vaccines, and those that do appear are rarely worth worrying about.
While vaccines don’t guarantee you won’t contract the disease (they’re about 98% effective), they are by far the best defense against it.
And as for theories that vaccines cause autism?
When asked directly about the theory, Kelley answered: “No. In fact, that’s been thoroughly discredited in a number of ways. And there’s absolutely no link between the two, there’s not even an association.”
Montana public schools require the measles/mumps/rubella vaccine for all students, unless they have a medical or religious reason.
If you’re nervous about the vaccinations, or have questions about what it could mean for your child, Kelley suggests having a conversation with your healthcare provider to sort through all the noise and get real answers.