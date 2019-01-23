BOZEMAN - A UPS driver in Bozeman is receiving an award from PETA, or People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, after rescuing a dog from an icy pond last month.
Ryan Arens was delivering packages on Christmas Eve when he heard a dog panicking in a south Bozeman pond, about 10 to 15 feet from shore.
A man, who Arens later learned was a veterinarian, was trying to reach the dog by boat, but couldn’t chip away at the ice. Arens took over control of the boat, but fell overboard due to the thin ice. He swam the rest of the way to the dog, grabbing her by the collar and getting her back to shore safely.
The pup, named Sadie, was quickly reunited with her family, who lived nearby. The UPS driver says he was told that if the water had been two degrees colder, Sadie would have gone into cardiac arrest.
Arens is being awarded the Compassionate Action Award by the animal rights organization.